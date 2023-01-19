Brands
Umanshi Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding agency focused on helping startups, SMEs, and social enterprises achieve exponential growth. They offer a range of services including brand strategy, public relations, social media management, and website development. The agency distinguishes itself by focusing on understanding core business challenges and crafting solutions that drive real impact, rather than chasing superficial metrics according to MediaBrief. Focus: Umanshi specializes in supporting startups, SMEs, and social enterprises by providing them with marketing and branding solutions. Services: They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including: Brand Strategy: Helping businesses define their brand identity and messaging. Public Relations: Managing media relations and building brand awareness. Social Media Management: Developing and executing social media strategies. Full-Funnel Marketing: Managing the entire customer journey from awareness to purchase. Website Development: Creating and optimizing websites for user experience and performance. Approach: Umanshi prides itself on its insights-driven approach, focusing on understanding the unique challenges and opportunities of each client says Umanshi on their website. They emphasize delivering solutions that make a real difference to their clients' businesses, rather than focusing on superficial metrics. Growth: The agency has seen consistent growth since its founding in 2019 and plans to double its team size and physical presence, aiming to triple its revenue in the next five years. They also plan to expand their physical offices to Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Clientele: Umanshi has a diverse clientele, ranging from logistics and fintech companies to dental and men's grooming brands.
B2B
We work with B2B startups and enterprises in tech, SaaS, consulting, and manufacturing to build authority, drive qualified leads, and position them as industry leaders through strategic marketing, content, and digital outreach.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Travel/Hospitality,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Services,
Social Media,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
