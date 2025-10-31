Brands
Urban Cruise is a trusted bus, car, and tempo traveller rental company offering reliable and comfortable travel solutions for weddings, corporate trips, family tours, and group outings at the best prices.
Urban Cruise is a leading travel rental company offering bus on rent in Delhi, perfect for weddings, corporate events, family tours, and group trips. We provide a wide range of vehicles including mini bus on rent, tempo traveller on rent, luxury bus on rent, car on rent, and sleeper bus on rent to suit every travel need. For long journeys, our premium Volvo bus on rent and bus with washroom on rent ensure maximum comfort and convenience. Whether you need to hire bus on rent for a day trip, a luxury ride for special occasions, or a spacious mini bus rental for group travel, Urban Cruise delivers reliable service, well-maintained vehicles, and professional drivers. Our focus on safety, comfort, and affordable pricing makes us the preferred choice for tourists, corporate travelers, and families looking for seamless travel solutions across Delhi and beyond.
Legal Name
:
Urban cruise
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
Product Launch
Urban Cruise offers bus on rent in Delhi with full amenities like pushback seats, powerful AC, spacious luggage space, charging points, music system, LED TV, and clean interiors for weddings, tours, and corporate travel.
B2B
Client Segment
:
Consumer
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Urban Cruise serves families, tourists, wedding parties, and corporate groups looking for reliable bus, mini bus, tempo traveller, car, and luxury vehicle rentals in Delhi for comfortable, safe, and affordable travel.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
