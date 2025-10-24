Brands
V Make Over Beauty Salon is a women-focused beauty destination offering expert hair, skin, and makeup services—designed to enhance natural beauty with personalized care in a relaxing, professional setting.
V Make Over Beauty Salon is a trusted ladies’ beauty parlor in Jaipur, offering a wide range of beauty, hair, and skincare services tailored to enhance your natural charm. From stylish haircuts and smoothening to bridal makeup, facials, waxing, and more—we provide everything under one roof in a clean, comfortable, and professional environment. Our experienced beauticians focus on understanding your needs and delivering results that leave you feeling confident and refreshed. Whether you're getting ready for a big day or just need some self-care time, V Make Over is your go-to place for quality beauty services that fit your lifestyle and budget. We believe every woman deserves to feel beautiful—inside and out.
Legal Name
:
V Make Over Beauty Salon
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Sunita Singh
2017
Founding Team Hired
A beauty and wellness event featuring live demos, free consultations, skincare tips, and bridal makeup trials—designed to help women explore the latest trends and feel confident in their own skin.
B2C
We cater to women of all ages looking for professional beauty, hair, and skincare services—whether it’s for daily self-care, special occasions, or complete bridal makeovers.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
