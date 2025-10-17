Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
VakeelSaab is an online lawyer consultation platform in India.
VakeelSaab is a trusted online legal consultation platform that connects individuals and businesses with experienced lawyers across India. VakeelSaab provides expert guidance in civil, criminal, family, corporate, and property matters, ensuring practical and actionable solutions. VakeelSaab platform allows you to consult top legal professionals conveniently, securely, and affordably, all while maintaining your privacy.
2025
Company Incorporation
VakeelSaab was officially incorporated, marking the beginning of our journey to provide accessible, reliable, and expert online legal services to individuals and businesses across India.
B2C
Individuals across India seeking legal guidance for family, property, civil, or criminal matters, with accessible, affordable, and expert online support.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
We target businesses seeking legal support for operations, compliance, contracts, and corporate advisory across India.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Frequently Asked Questions
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.