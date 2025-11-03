Vande Times is a next-generation digital media platform founded by Shreyash Pandey, dedicated to delivering fearless, factual, and impactful journalism. As India’s emerging digital investigative news agency, Vande Times focuses on ground reporting, public interest stories, research-based analysis, and narrative journalism. Our core mission is to empower citizens through truth, transparency, and accountability bridging the gap between the people and the power structures that impact their lives. What sets Vande Times apart is our commitment to exposing hidden realities across India’s social, political, and administrative landscapes. We conduct sting operations, RTI-based investigations, and citizen-driven reporting to highlight corruption, social injustice, public system failures, environmental issues, and underreported rural concerns. Through in-depth fieldwork, real-time coverage, and multimedia storytelling (articles, short documentaries, video reports, and social media), we give voice to the voiceless and bring focus to stories that traditional media often ignore. Our platform operates with zero editorial compromise and functions independently, with a growing network of contributors, local reporters, and volunteers. We aim to build India’s most trusted online citizens first newsroom accessible via YouTube, our website, and major social media channels. We also plan to launch a multilingual expansion, a mobile news app, and a community based whistleblower platform.