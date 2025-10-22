Brands
Veerova.com - India's digital platforms for housing societies. Connecting resident, sweeper and management with real time data, digital billing and smart service for a cleaner, smarrter and more connected community
Veerova.com is a comprehensive digital platform created to transform the management of housing societies across India. It provides innovative tools for digital visitor entry with QR code verification, vehicle management, billing, maintenance tracking, and real-time data records. Through Veerova, every housing society can simplify daily operations, reduce paperwork, and improve transparency. The platform also connects residents, administrators, and skilled workers—offering job opportunities and professional leads to verified service providers. Veerova promotes environmental responsibility by helping societies record and track real data of waste segregation, contributing toward cleaner and greener communities. With long-term working models, secure data storage, and easy accessibility through web and mobile apps, Veerova.com empowers societies to become digitally independent, well-organized, and future-ready—building stronger, smarter, and more sustainable neighborhoods across India.
Legal Name
:
Veerova digital service llp
Headquarters
:
Thane, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Incorporated on 26 July 2025 in Thane, Maharashtra, is a digital platform for housing societies. It provides smart solutions for visitor entry, billing, waste management, and digital data services across India. LLPIN: ACQ1624.
Product Launch
Officially launched in 2025 as a digital platform by Veerova Digital Service LLP to simplify housing society management. It offers QR-based visitor entry, billing, and segregation tracking for cleaner, smarter, and connected communities.
Product Launch
The platform MFcity.biz, developed by Veerova Digital Service LLP, is a real-time digital monitoring system for municipal corporations to track mosquito-spraying operations — including QR-code verification, vehicle tracking and public transparency.
B2C
Member of housing society
User Age
:
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
