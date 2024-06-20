Brands
Founded in 2018, Vidyakul is an interactive vernacular e-learning platform that enables teachers to create online courses for K-12, JEE, NEET, AIIMS in tier-II & tier III cities. Vidyakul is working on preparing study material, video lectures, study notes & online tests by analysing last 10 years' exam papers & NCERT books with the best teachers across India. Vidyakul offers live lectures and pre-recorded courses (from Class 9th- 12th in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hinglish) to help state board students learn academics.
Procode Technologies is a software training institute based in Chennai, India, offering courses in UI/UX design, web development, cloud computing, and engineering. With over three years of experience, they focus on providing hands-on learning to prepare students for careers in the tech industry. Their services include career guidance, placement assistance, and internships. Procode emphasizes personalized attention and skill development to help students secure positions in leading companies.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
