Founded in 2018, Vidyakul is an interactive vernacular e-learning platform that enables teachers to create online courses for K-12, JEE, NEET, AIIMS in tier-II & tier III cities. Vidyakul is working on preparing study material, video lectures, study notes & online tests by analysing last 10 years' exam papers & NCERT books with the best teachers across India. Vidyakul offers live lectures and pre-recorded courses (from Class 9th- 12th in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hinglish) to help state board students learn academics.