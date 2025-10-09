Brands
Vivaan Lifestyle Private Limited is a leading manufacturer and exporter of eco-friendly bags made from jute, juco, and cotton. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Vivaan offers stylish, reusable alternatives to plastic bags for everyday, retail, and promotional use.
Vivaan Lifestyle Private Limited is a forward-thinking manufacturer and exporter specializing in eco-friendly, sustainable bags crafted from natural materials like jute, juco, and cotton. As a proud subsidiary of the renowned Victoria Jute Company, Vivaan carries forward a rich legacy of quality craftsmanship, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Our mission is to promote conscious living by offering stylish and durable alternatives to single-use plastic bags. From shopping bags, tote bags, and wine bags to customized promotional bags for global retailers, Vivaan blends functionality with fashion to meet the evolving demands of environmentally aware consumers and businesses. Strategically located near the banks of the Ganges in West Bengal, India — the heartland of jute production — Vivaan Lifestyle benefits from direct access to raw materials, skilled artisans, and advanced manufacturing facilities. Every product we create is a step towards a greener future, combining traditional techniques with modern aesthetics. At Vivaan, we believe sustainability should never compromise style or performance. That’s why our bags are not only biodegradable and reusable but also designed to suit urban lifestyles, corporate needs, and retail branding. Our growing global clientele is a testament to our commitment to quality, timely delivery, and eco-conscious innovation. Together, let’s carry the change — one bag at a time.
2024
Product Launch
B2B
We target retailers, wholesalers, and corporate buyers seeking sustainable, customizable jute, juco, and cotton bags for eco-conscious branding, packaging, and promotional needs.
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
We cater to eco-conscious shoppers looking for stylish, reusable jute, juco, and cotton bags that blend sustainability with everyday convenience, fashion, and function.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
