Vyoamyug Aerospace is pioneering company in the field of space data, specializing in the development of an advanced constellation Satellite
Vyoamyug operates as a pioneering space data company, dedicated to the advancement of technology in the field of earth observation. Within their innovative endeavors, Vyoamyug specializes in the development and deployment of a sophisticated constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites. These satellites are meticulously designed tocapture intricate details of our planet's surface, utilizing hyperspectral imaging technology to provide a comprehensive and nuanced view of Earth's various landscapes and Vyoamyug commitment to advancing space-based data acquisition is evident through their continuous efforts in enhancing the capabilities of these satellites, contributing significantly to our understanding of Earth's natural resources, climate patterns, and ecological systems. Through their cutting-edge research and development, Vyoamyug stands at the forefront of revolutionizing how we perceive and analyze the vast complexities of our world from the vantage point of space.
Headquarters
:
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
We Incorporate the company In United States Delaware
B2B
Vyoamyug Aerospace leads through disruptive innovation, blending deep engineering expertise with AI and sustainable propulsion to produce future-ready air platforms, consistently ahead of evolving global security needs.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Government & Military,
Robotics,
SpaceTech,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
