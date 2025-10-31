Brands
Wearock — India’s premium t-shirt brand, blending comfort, style, and high-quality craftsmanship for men and women.
Legal Name
:
wearock
Headquarters
:
Nashik, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2022
Company Incorporation
Company startup
2025
Product Launch
First product launch by Wearock.com
B2B
Clothing brands and local shop owners
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Events,
Marketplace,
Music & Audio,
Retail,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
selling products direct to customer through the website or Ecommerce
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
