Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
WebSenor is a global IT outsourcing and consulting company with headquarters in New York and development centers in India. With over a decade of experience, it offers a range of services including web and mobile app development, software solutions, and digital marketing to businesses across various industries. The company serves a global client base and has an office in the UK.
In an era where technology defines progress, WebSenor stands as one of India’s most trusted names in digital innovation. Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a strong presence across India, the USA, and the UAE, WebSenor has evolved into a leading IT, AI, and digital solutions company — blending creativity, intelligence, and technology to empower businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2013, WebSenor has been on a mission to help organizations embrace the digital future through custom web development, mobile app design, AI-driven automation, software development, and digital marketing. With more than a decade of industry experience, the company has built a solid reputation for delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions tailored to client needs. Mission The company believes in “Building Technology That Builds Businesses.” Whether it’s helping startups launch their first digital product or enabling large enterprises to automate operations, WebSenor’s team ensures every project translates into long-term value.
2012
Company Incorporation
B2C
Helping individuals and entrepreneurs transform ideas into powerful digital products through innovative web, app, and AI-driven solutions designed for growth and seamless user experience.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Empowering startups, enterprises, and global brands with AI-driven web, app, and digital solutions that accelerate growth and digital transformation.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Machine Learning,
SaaS,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions