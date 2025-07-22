What WENGS Stands For: Web Engineering, Growth, and Sustainability At WENGS Solutions LLP, we believe technology should have a deeper purpose. We are a team of developers, thinkers, and nature lovers who build digital solutions that help businesses grow while staying kind to the environment. Our journey began with our founder, RJ Raawat, whose love for both coding and nature led to the idea of blending tech with sustainability. From building web and mobile applications to offering IT consulting, our focus is on creating smarter, greener ways to work. Whether it's reducing paper use or streamlining business processes, we aim to make technology more thoughtful and responsible. WENGS is more than just a software company. It is a reflection of a belief that innovation and care for the planet can go hand in hand. For us, success is not just about delivering great projects but also about leaving a positive impact on the world around us.