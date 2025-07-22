Brands
Blending innovation with responsibility, WENGS crafts custom web, mobile, and IT solutions that help clients thrive—while staying true to our mission of a greener, smarter digital future.
What WENGS Stands For: Web Engineering, Growth, and Sustainability At WENGS Solutions LLP, we believe technology should have a deeper purpose. We are a team of developers, thinkers, and nature lovers who build digital solutions that help businesses grow while staying kind to the environment. Our journey began with our founder, RJ Raawat, whose love for both coding and nature led to the idea of blending tech with sustainability. From building web and mobile applications to offering IT consulting, our focus is on creating smarter, greener ways to work. Whether it's reducing paper use or streamlining business processes, we aim to make technology more thoughtful and responsible. WENGS is more than just a software company. It is a reflection of a belief that innovation and care for the planet can go hand in hand. For us, success is not just about delivering great projects but also about leaving a positive impact on the world around us.
2019
Dec | Company Incorporation
WENGS officially transitioned from a sole proprietorship to a registered LLP, founded with a clear purpose: to deliver Web Engineering Growth & Sustainability Solutions.
2021
Product Launch
We launched ENROLLS, a web-based application designed to streamline student admissions and record management for schools. The platform helps educational institutions significantly reduce paper usage while improving efficiency and organization.
2022
Product Launch
We introduced ANVOICE, a web application built for GST invoicing and financial record management. ANVOICE helps businesses simplify compliance and reduce paper-based invoicing, aligning with our sustainability goals.
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
More than 60,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Government & Military,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
