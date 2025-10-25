Brands
WildRise is India’s first clean label protein snack brand created to close the protein gap in daily routines. We craft premium jerky, meat sticks, broth powders and soup mixes that deliver pure, high quality protein without sugar, preservatives or artificial fillers. Whether you are exercising, studying, at work or traveling, WildRise makes it easy to add protein to your lifestyle. Our focus is on clean, simple and reliable nutrition that supports health, energy and performance every day.
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
E-Commerce
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Health-conscious urban Indians seeking clean, convenient, and high-protein snacks to fuel their busy lifestyles, including fitness enthusiasts, students, professionals, and on-the-go consumers.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
