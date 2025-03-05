Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Wisbato is a trusted web development and software solutions company based in Calicut, Kerala, with a strong presence in Mumbai and the UAE. We specialize in delivering custom websites, mobile applications, and software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries.
Wisbato is a trusted web development and software solutions company based in Calicut, Kerala, with a strong presence in Mumbai and the UAE. We specialize in delivering custom websites, mobile applications, and software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries. With a team of skilled web developers, app developers, and digital marketing professionals, Wisbato provides end-to-end IT services including: Website Development (Corporate, E-commerce, Educational, Healthcare, Hospitality, and more) Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Hybrid apps) Software Development (Custom solutions for businesses) Digital Marketing (SEO, Social Media, Performance Marketing) Branding & Business Growth Strategies What sets Wisbato apart is its affordable pricing, customer-focused approach, and commitment to quality. Whether you are a startup, small business, or enterprise, Wisbato ensures your digital presence stands out and drives growth. We’ve successfully worked with clients in education, healthcare, hospitality, e-commerce, and solar industries, helping them establish strong online identities and achieve measurable results.
2022
Company Incorporation
B2B
We help startups, SMEs, and enterprises grow digitally by providing affordable and customized solutions in website development, mobile apps, software, and digital marketing
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Entertainment,
Events,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are entrepreneurs, startups, and growing businesses looking to build websites, mobile apps, software, and boost their online presence through digital marketing
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.