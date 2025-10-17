Brands
Wishcoworker is a modern coworking space in Jaipur offering flexible offices, meeting rooms, and virtual office solutions for startups, freelancers, and businesses.
Wish Cowork is one of Jaipur's best coworking spaces. We've built our facility to provide you with a colorful work atmosphere while also increasing your efficiency and production. Here, you may work alone, but not alone, and feel at home but not at home, allowing you to focus fully on your job. Whether you need a quiet place for solo work or a meeting room for important discussions, we've got you covered.
Legal Name
:
wishcowork
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2022
Product Launch
B2B
Our target customers are freelancers, startups, and small businesses looking for affordable and flexible workspaces in Jaipur.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
IaaS,
Services
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
