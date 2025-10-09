Brands
WLC is a modern legal consultancy that bridges traditional legal expertise with contemporary business needs. Founded in Gurgaon, we specialize in providing strategic legal support to startups, SMEs, and established enterprises.
2021
Founding Team Hired
2022
Started Generating Revenue
B2B
Corporate & Commercial Law Structuring, compliance, and legal advisory for companies across sectors. Startup & MSME Advisory End-to-end legal support for incorporation, funding, IP protection, and regulatory needs. Contract Drafting & Management Professional drafting, vetting, and lifecycle management of all commercial agreements. Employment & Labour Law Compliance Drafting HR policies, resolving disputes, and ensuring compliance with Indian labour regulations. Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Commercial litigation, arbitration representation, and out-of-court settlements. Legal Due Diligence & Compliance Audits Strategic risk analysis for mergers, acquisitions, and investment transactions. NBFC & Fintech Compliance RBI compliance, licensing, and legal structuring for regulated financial entities. Data Protection & Tech Law Advisory Guidance on digital privacy, data governance, and tech contract negotiation.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
Government & Military
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Consumer Protection & Legal Claims Legal support for defective goods, fraud, or service disputes. Civil & Criminal Representation Court representation in civil, cheque bounce, defamation, and criminal matters. Property & Real Estate Matters Title verification, property disputes, and registry documentation. Family & Matrimonial Law Divorce, child custody, maintenance, and domestic violence cases. Will Drafting & Inheritance Matters Succession planning, will creation, and probate proceedings. Cyber Law & Digital Harassment Cases Filing complaints, legal action, and advice on digital rights violations. RTI & PIL Filing Support Assistance with public interest litigation and information access through RTI. Cheque Bounce & Recovery Matters (Sec 138) Drafting notices, filing court cases, and pursuing recoveries efficiently.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
