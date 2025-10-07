Brands
A retired govt official who used his knowledge of physics to build a viral gadget which now generates 7 figure income monthly.
Reaching out to share a story of a retired government official who built a viral gadget that become an instant hit within just 3 months of launch. He was a lifelong physics enthusiast, he began experimenting with optics and light projection from home. That passion turned into a breakthrough product — a logo projector that’s now the core of our growing brand, Wonder Wave. Today, Wonder Wave projectors are selling over 100 units daily, used by retailers, event organizers, and businesses across India — and now even abroad — to display stunning illuminated logos, visuals, and designs on walls, floors, or streets. This is more than a gadget; it’s a story of post-retirement innovation, Indian ingenuity, and small-scale manufacturing turning into a brand that’s capturing attention globally. We’d love to share more, including images, demo videos, and the story behind Wonder Wave. I believe this could make for an inspiring and visually engaging feature for your readers.
