Supercharge your Digital Workplace with AI
Workelevate is the unified platform for Endpoint Management and Employee Experience, built to deliver happier, faster, smarter employees. Its product stack spans an AI IT Copilot for employee self-service and ticket resolution, Digital Employee Experience (DEX) to boost satisfaction through proactive engagement, Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and self-healing capabilities, and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) to ensure device visibility, compliance, and control. The platform seamlessly integrates into enterprise ecosystems, supports multilingual environments, and offers flexible deployment options in both SaaS and on-premises models. Recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and ISG for its DEX capabilities, Workelevate is trusted by customers and partners globally. It integrates with leading ITSM platforms including ServiceNow, BMC, Freshservice, Symphony SummitAI, ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus, and Jira Service Management—and is available where employees work: Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Workspace, and major browsers. For more information, visit www.workelevate.com
Legal Name
:
Progressive Infotech
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2020
Company Incorporation
B2B
Digital Workplace
Client Segment
:
Technology
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
