Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
India's Leading One Way Intercity Car Rental Solution
We are India's leading intercity car rental service providers, offering A Dedicated One Way Intercity Cab Service at just 50℅ off,just half of the round trip cost and which is also cheaper than the AC bus and train tickets fare. We have introduced GPS Based Billing system for intercity ride for the first time in India which eliminates kilometre tampering done by the cab driver always during the intercity ride. So Yatri cabs will provide transparency in and billing and piece of mind. Yatricabs is focuses into organising the intercity car rental market which is completely unorganized and make intercity easy and affordable
2021
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Travel/Hospitality,
Mobility / Transportation,
Services,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions