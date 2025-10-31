Brands
IT Service Provider
We're not just another tech company; we're your partner in transforming ideas into powerful digital solutions. We specialize in building cutting-edge websites, mobile apps, cloud solutions, and comprehensive IT services. Our approach? We keep it innovative, scalable, and always focused on delivering results that propel your business forward.
Legal Name
:
YeasiTech
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2021
Company Incorporation
We officially hired couple of employees and started our journey
B2B
Any SaaS owners, ERP for various industries Business owners
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Energy,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
Machine Learning,
Marketplace,
PaaS,
Real Estate,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
