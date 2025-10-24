Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Young Star Defence Academy is the best Sainik School Coaching Institute in india.
Young Star Defence Academy is India’s No.1 Sainik School Coaching Institute is a reputed coaching institute dedicated to preparing students for various defence service entrance exams in India. The academy specializes in coaching for Sainik School, Rashtriya Military School and RIMC.
Legal Name
:
Young Star Defence Academy
Headquarters
:
Amritsar, Punjab, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1.
Prashant Singh
2019
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions