Zahrat is a modern Indian fashion house where heritage craftsmanship meets contemporary grace, creating timeless sarees, lehengas, and ghararas that celebrate the spirit of modern elegance.
Zahrat is a contemporary Indian fashion brand that redefines heritage craftsmanship for the modern woman. Specializing in handcrafted sarees, lehengas, and ghararas, the brand seamlessly blends traditional artistry with modern elegance to create timeless occasionwear. Available online for a global audience, Zahrat celebrates Indian textiles, intricate embroidery, and sustainable luxury, offering pieces that are both culturally rooted and fashion-forward. Committed to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Zahrat transforms every outfit into a statement of style, culture, and personal expression, making heritage fashion accessible, elegant, and enduring.
Legal Name
:
Zahrat Fashion and Lifestyle
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
The legal name of the company is Zahrat Fashion and Lifestyle, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.
2025
Product Launch
Zahrat launched its debut collection alongside its online store, www.zahrat.store, offering handcrafted sarees, lehengas, and ghararas that blend heritage craftsmanship with modern elegance for the contemporary woman.
B2C
Zahrat caters to modern, style-conscious women who appreciate heritage craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and luxury occasionwear for weddings and special celebrations.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
