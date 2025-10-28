Brands
Zaikawale.com is more than just a Food Blog; it’s a home for food lovers. Our blogs cover authentic recipes from food, whether Indian curries or sweet delicacies. We also feature all recipe guides inspired by world cuisines. Our paneer recipes section is loved by many for its variety and simplicity. Cooking becomes easy with our detailed step-by-step blogs. Zaikawale shares both Indian and international food blogs, making it unique in the food blogging space.
Legal Name
:
Zaikawale
Headquarters
:
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
