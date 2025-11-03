Brands
Zingy Gifts: Where your personal stories become magical, personalized gifts and storybooks for every celebration
Zingy Gifts: Redefining Personalization in the Indian Gifting Landscape Zingy Gifts is a dynamic Indian e-commerce startup that is revolutionizing the way people celebrate relationships. We specialize in creating deeply personalized gifts, with our flagship product being AI-powered custom storybooks where a child becomes the hero of their own adventure. In a market saturated with generic options, we solve a critical pain point by offering unique, meaningful presents that capture individual stories and memories. Our core mission is to replace impersonal gifting with emotional connection, leveraging technology like AI illustration to make personalization accessible and magical. From custom caricatures and engraved diaries for corporates to bespoke storybooks for families, Zingy Gifts is building a brand synonymous with thoughtfulness and innovation in the experiential gifting space.
2025
Company Incorporation
Legally Registered
Product Launch
Products Listed and Launched
Started Generating Revenue
Got Our First Order
B2B
Empowering HR teams and businesses to strengthen culture with personalized corporate gifts that employees and clients actually love and remember
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Events,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Zingy Gifts helps parents, couples, and families celebrate their most cherished relationships with unique, personalized gifts that capture their special stories
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
