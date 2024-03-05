Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Join Zudii and turn your products into a brand. Enjoy 0% commission, flexible shipping, and powerful ad tools to boost your sales.
Zudii is a fast-growing online marketplace built to empower sellers across India to grow their business with ease. We believe in fair trade, transparency, and giving sellers the power to earn more — that’s why Zudii offers 0% commission for 2 years, flexible shipping options, and ad reach to over 10 million buyers. Whether you’re a small business owner or an established brand, Zudii helps you list your products for free, connect with genuine buyers, and manage your store effortlessly. With a seller-first approach, secure payments, and 24/7 support, Zudii is not just a platform — it’s your partner in business growth. Sell smarter, earn more, and take your brand nationwide with Zudii — India’s next-generation marketplace made for sellers.
Legal Name
:
Zudii Network Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Rupnagar, Punjab, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
E-Commerce
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.