Zudii is a fast-growing online marketplace built to empower sellers across India to grow their business with ease. We believe in fair trade, transparency, and giving sellers the power to earn more — that’s why Zudii offers 0% commission for 2 years, flexible shipping options, and ad reach to over 10 million buyers. Whether you’re a small business owner or an established brand, Zudii helps you list your products for free, connect with genuine buyers, and manage your store effortlessly. With a seller-first approach, secure payments, and 24/7 support, Zudii is not just a platform — it’s your partner in business growth. Sell smarter, earn more, and take your brand nationwide with Zudii — India’s next-generation marketplace made for sellers.