We provide stress-free, at-home veterinary and grooming services to keep pets healthy and happy. Our mission is to make accessing pet care as easy and seamless as ordering groceries online.
We are on a mission to deliver the best at-home pet care services for pets, pet parents, and our partners. It all starts with people. From consultations to diagnostic services, our team envisioned a comforting and pet-centric veterinary care approach wherein pets are treated at their homes through in home pet care services. We provide a complete range of support including veterinary services and pet grooming, designed to keep your furry friends healthy and happy. By leveraging technology, we make it easier than ever to access pet care services at home, ensuring quality treatment and care at your convenience. We envision a world where accessing home pet care services is as seamless as ordering groceries online. We understand that vet visits can be daunting for both you and your pet, which is why we're dedicated to making the experience stress-free and comforting. Our mission is to ensure every pet enjoys a happy, healthy life with easy access to care. Come with us and experience the difference.
Legal Name
:
Zumigo
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
