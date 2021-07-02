Amazon had 41 percent of IaaS market in 2020

The worldwide infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew 40.7 percent to $64.3 billion in 2020, according to technology advisory Gartner.

Amazon, with $26.2 billion in revenue, led the IaaS pack, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and Huawei. Between them, the big five accounted for 80 percent of the market.

“Hyperscale providers are continuing to build distributed cloud and edge solutions that extend the public cloud’s reach into private and on-premise locations, addressing the needs of organisations relating to data sovereignty, workload portability and network latency,” said Sid Nag, Research Vice President at Gartner.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed organisations to public cloud, also contributed to the double-digital market growth.

Volvo Cars announces EV plans

Volvo Cars said it will introduce electric vehicles with improved per-charge range and better battery technology, as it plans to electrify its lineup by 2030. In its ‘ Concept Recharge’ concept, Volvo shared images of its next generation of electric cars that will have flat floors.

The Swedish automaker will partner with Google for technology and infotainment, Northvolt for batteries, and Luminar for sensors to build its vehicles.

Sterlite Technologies completes PoC in Taiwan

Sterlite Technologies (STL), which designs and integrates digital networks for enterprises, completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) of its programmable software solutions with the open broadband access network of Chunghwa Telecom, the largest telecom service provider in Taiwan.

Sterlite Technologies’ FTTx encompasses optical fiber deployments such as FTTH, FTTA, FTTB, and FTTC. Its Optical Line Terminal software stack will enable Chunghwa to transform their FTTx network into a cloud native network architecture.

Further, the open source system of STL will enable Chunghwa Telecom to use devices and software from different providers, instead of being constrained by single vendor lock-ins. “This successful PoC will go a long way in building and scaling open, disaggregated wired access networks that will be critical in delivering 5G use cases to millions of customers,” said Chris Rice, CEO (Access Solutions), Sterlite Technologies.

Tanla Platforms bags a patent

Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms has notified that its wholly- owned subsidiary, Tanla Digital Labs, has been granted patent for an invention titled ‘Messaging Platform for Auditable Transmission of Messages from Sender Application Server to Recipient Application Server’.

The innovation in the patent addresses the issue of lack of transparency in commercial communication. Tanla uses immutability of Blockchain to enable the business enterprise to audit the count of messages as well as the message routing.

The USPTO has also granted a patent for the above cited invention apart from two other patents granted for secured transmission of messages using enhanced encryption and decryption techniques.

Route Mobile acquires AI-enabled email platform

Route Mobile, a cloud communication platform service-provider to enterprises, over-the-top firms, and mobile network operators, will acquire artificial intelligence-driven email communication platform Sendclean from Jaipur headquartered Sarv Web Private Limited.

Route, through a slump sale, has acquired the core IP for Sarv’s business email technology platform (transactional and promotional email), the team of professionals that built and supports the platform, and customer contracts in an all-cash deal of Rs. 30.25 crore.

“In the post-pandemic era, enterprises have become significantly more reliant on multiple digital communication channels to engage with the customers who are more digitally-abled, and who expect personalized and interactive communication from brands,” Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director and group CEO, Route Mobile said in a release.

Auto sales pick up in June

Vehicle sales in India recovered in June over the sales in May with ease in lockdowns across the country. Maruti Suzuki’s sales more than tripled to 1,47,368 units in June from May across utility, mini and compact vehicles. Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales also rose 59% in June.

Commercial vehicle sales picked up as well, with Mahindra and Mahindra’s tractor and auto sales in June rising 89% to 32,964 from May as production activity picked up in both rural and urban areas. Ashok Leyland followed suit, doubling its sales from the previous month.

M&M absorbs passenger vehicles unit

Leading automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has absorbed subsidiary Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVNL) from July 1, following a National Company Law Tribunal order that approved the amalgamation scheme.

MVNL clocked a turnover of Rs 5,739 crore in 2020-21. The amalgamation will result in operational synergies resulting in cost optimisation, M&M stated in its stock exchange filing. “The Scheme will also achieve cost rationalisation by simplification of management structure, leading to better administration and cost savings.” The M&M management wants to reduce the number of entities in the group.