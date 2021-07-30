SPONSORED

Technologies like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) have been vital for the financial services industry’s steady recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have enabled the industry to connect with customers more meaningfully through innovative applications, said industry leaders during the BFSI Leadership Summit, organised by YourStory and EnterpriseStory on July 16.

A panel discussion on 'Emerging tech for financial services' featured Nalin Jain, Chief Customer Officer and Head of Operations, Godrej Housing Finance, Vamsi Krishna, Head-Products and Marketing, Axis Securities, and Ankeet Bhat, Chief Strategy Officer of MapmyIndia. Here are the key insights from the panel discussion:

Spotlight on AI-driven chatbots, predictive analytics

The digital landscape of the country started expanding in 2012-13 as more people switched from feature phones to smartphones, said Axis Securities' Vamsi Krishna. It has picked up pace with the entry of cloud services and with the Indian government’s Jan Dhan-Aadhaar Mobile strategy, he added.

“The interest towards adoption of digital solutions in financial services began with demonetisation in 2016, and has risen because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Krishna added.

The new technologies that are making inroads among stock broking companies include hybrid cloud-based servers, he said.

“Customers’ interest in knowing which stocks to buy and when to sell them is paving the way for AI-based chatbots, recommendation engines and robotic process automation,” said Vamsi Krishna of Axis Securities.

Godrej Housing Finance's Nalin Jain noted that the use of predictive analytics is gaining traction as the BFSI industry warms up to AI and machine learning. “Predictive analysis can help businesses by helping companies cater to their demands in a better way,” Jain said.

Microservices are another area that is drawing the interest of financial services companies. “When the pandemic struck, most companies took five or six months to adapt to the changing business landscape, ready their infrastructure, and adopt digital solutions for assisting their customers,” Jain said.

The BFSI sector is far more ready now than before, he said. “If there is a third wave of COVID-19, we are ready to deal with the crisis with an agile infrastructure that businesses have built in the past year.”

Location AI comes of age

MapmyIndia's Ankeet Bhat said that while enterprises were concerned about automating workforce operations, they have also started interacting with customers more meaningfully by pushing their feeds based on users' location during the pandemic.

"Workforce and customer interactions have changed massively with technology,” said Ankeet Bhat of Mapmyindia, citing video-KYC as the new normal. “The scope of analytics that companies are leveraging right now is huge."

Companies look at factors like the competition around them, the kind of customers they are likely to draw, and their level of affluence. "They are using such inputs to merge into their own data, and creating large data lakes that can help them make smarter decisions,” Bhat said.

Regulatory frameworks are evolving fast

Vamsi Krishna shed light on how regulators are keeping pace with the spurt in online users because of the pandemic. Earlier, physical signatures were mandatory for customers to invest in stock markets online. Now, the onboarding process is completely online. With facilities like video KYC and Aadhaar-based e-signatures, the same process can be completed digitally, Krishna noted.

“We are looking forward to algorithmic trading in retail investments and even blockchain-based solutions in depositories," he added.

Nalin Jain of Godrej Housing Finance said micro-customisation and developing clusters in the coming years are likely to be key in understanding customers’ needs better to offer customised products.

Legacy systems pose a security concern

Krishna also delved on cybersecurity threats, which may not always have external origins. Internal breaches are extremely likely because remote workforce operations, he said.

"With APIs being on cloud, and systems being accessed from across the world, your systems are prone to risk. Hence, it is very important to look at internal security touchpoints,” Krishna said.

The use of legacy systems—enterprises are not upgrading systems to the latest security protocol—also pose a challenge, apart from the threat of hackers, Krishna added.

Nalin Jain of Godrej Housing Finance reiterated the need for data classification as a security tool. "Companies are classifying data into highly confidential and non-confidential categories," he noted.

While the non-confidential data is visible to all, the confidential data comprising customers' personal information should be accessed only on a need-to-need basis, and that too after securing approvals, he Jain said.

Financial services industry is opening up

The BFSI industry has moved fast from operating on traditional infrastructure to cloud-based tech-driven solutions, Ankeet Bhat said. “Some of the biggest retail banks also changed tack, and announced partnerships with cloud service providers while adding more data layers, be it on the customer relationship management side or on the analytics side," he noted.

BFSI companies are also trying to outsource certain operations to vendors, so that they can better focus on their core business. They are beginning to move the core system to the cloud, wherever possible. "The ecosystem is opening up, and these trends are going to enhance the system with deeper smartphone penetration," Bhat said.

