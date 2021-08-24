Espresso: CCI fines Maruti, OneWeb launches 34 satellites

Competition Commission of India fines Maruti Suzuki

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) for engaging in anti-competitive discounting policies with its dealers across India.

"The Director General found multiple e-mails that prove that MSIL had a ‘discount control policy’ in place for its dealers, and the dealers were discouraged from giving extra discounts, freebies, etc. to consumers beyond what was permitted by MSIL," according to a CCI order dated August 23, 2021.

The anti-trust regulator ordered the country's largest carmaker to "cease and desist" such activities, and ordered MSIL to deposit the fine within 60 days.

OneWeb launches 34 satellites

Bharti Group-backed OneWeb has successfully launched 34 satellites by satellite launch company Arianespace from Baikonur Cosmodrome, a launch site in southern Kazakhstan.

This launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 288 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 low earth orbit satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

“We are seeing huge demand for our services from global customers, and we are incredibly excited about scaling our network ahead of its commercial launch,” said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb.

OneWeb remains on track to deliver global service in 2022, and is seeing growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services to the hardest to reach places.

HCL Tech wins insurance deal in Germany

HCL Technologies has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce.

Under this partnership with Munich Re, HCL Technologies will modernise and standardise workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Solution offers Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices in addition to HCL’s WorkBlaze solution, which will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT operations capabilities, according to a press statement from the $10 billion IT services firm.

RattanIndia forms drone subsidiary

Electric power distribution company RattanIndia Enterprises told stock markets on Monday that it is forming a wholly owned subsidiary to kickstart its drone business in India.

The company had recently announced an investment in US-based drone logistics company Matternet. RattanIndia Enterprises is incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary to kickstart UAV drone business operations in India.

The announcement comes a month after the Government of India released Draft Drone Rules, 2021. These rules, intended to ensure the ease of using drones in India, include establishment of “drone corridors” for cargo deliveries, and removal of restrictions on drone operations of foreign-owned companies.

Locus partners with PosTag

Logistics planning software developer Locus has partnered with PostTag to create an end-to-end technology solution for deliveries in the Asia-Pacific market.

"The partnership will give customers an end-to-end tailored logistics optimisation solution to automate the supply chain process from the moment the customer places an order till the time the delivery is fulfilled with efficient warehousing and route planning, fleet management, and last-mile visibility," according to a Locus press statement.

Founded in 2015, Locus raised US$50 million in Series C funding earlier this year, led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. PostTag's destination data engine returns precise details for each address search. It checks, validates, and verifies addresses across databases, telling drivers precisely where a home or business is.