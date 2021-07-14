Daisy Chittilapilly to head Cisco India

IT and networking technology giant Cisco appointed Daisy Chittilapilly as its President for India and SAARC on Tuesday.

The announcement was tweeted by Dave West, President for Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Chittilapilly’s appointment comes into effect from August 1, 2021.

Chittilapilly currently leads the Digital Transformation Office for Cisco India and SAARC to align Cisco’s products and services to emerging digital opportunities. She has also led Cisco’s effort in digitally enabling organisations across industries in India.

Mindtree orderbook swells in first quarter

IT services firm Mindtree recorded its highest-ever orderbook, grossing $504 million in the first quarter of financial year 2022.

Mindtree clocked revenue of $310.5 million in the June quarter, with net profit of $46.5 million, growing 7.5 percent over the previous quarter. Debashis Chatterjee, CEO of Mindtree, said the order book “affirms that the focused execution of strategy and client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era” is helping Mindtree drive profitable and sustainable growth.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company clocked $1.1 billion in 2020-21.

ITC leverages ‘Sixth Sense’ for outreach

FMCG company ITC cited ‘Sixth Sense’, its AI-powered marketing command centre and consumer data hub backed by a robust partner ecosystem, in its latest annual report.

“Over 2,000 content assets have been deployed leveraging this capability within a relatively short span of time at significantly lower cost,” ITC said.

The company said it also scaled up a direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel, ITC e-Store, to 11 cities in the 2021 fiscal. This is supported by a robust fulfilment infrastructure to offer consumers on-demand access to a wide range of ITC’s FMCG products.

CPaaS market expands: Route Mobile

Leading cloud communication platform Route Mobile processed more than 32 billion transactions (at a consolidated level) in 2020-21, according to its latest annual report. Route Mobile works with mobile network operators and OTT platforms, and provides ‘communications platform as a service’ (CPaaS).

The digital communication roadmaps that enterprises had planned to implement over a few years got accelerated to a few weeks because of the pandemic, as enterprises increasingly engaged with their customers, said Route Mobile in its annual report.

“The addressable market continues to expand, as existing clients continue to identify new business use cases which require CPaaS platform to enhance their digital communication strategy.” Route Mobile generated revenue of Rs 1,406 crore in the 2021 fiscal, growing 47 percent over the previous year.

Bosch expands its digital footprint

Engineering and technology multinational Bosch has invested close to Rs 800 crore to transform its Adugodi campus in Bengaluru into a smart campus, the largest tech campus outside of Europe.

Its latest addition is the Bosch Learning Campus (BLC), a dedicated centre of learning and excellence for competence and leadership development, which will be pivotal in reshaping the future talent at Bosch in India. “We play a pioneering role in providing customised and affordable solutions, and aspire to be a leading AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) enterprise,” the company said in its latest annual report.

Bosch’s digital transformation team is focusing on evaluating technologies like robotic process automation, cloud-based applications, and blockchain in the context of pilot studies.

Gabriel India deploying Industry 4.0 initiatives

Gabriel India, the leading shock-absorber manufacturer for automobiles, clocked Rs 1,700 crore of revenue in 2020-21. It reported export deliveries to two major vehicle manufacturers in Europe, and new programme-wins in the domestic market.

“We incurred a capex (capital expenditure) of Rs 47 crore, mainly in the areas of technology, automation, safety, and growth,” Gabriel India said in its latest annual report. As part of this, the company has started automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

“These programmes are in step with the future and will greatly help to drive improvements in quality and productivity,” Gabriel India added.