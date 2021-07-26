India's largest commercial bank, State Bank of India (SBI), announced a reshuffle in its human resource (HR) and information technology (IT) departments on Monday.

Om Prakash Mishra, Deputy Managing Director of SBI since May 2021, will be the bank’s DMD (HR) and Corporate Development Officer (CDO).

Mishra, who has been with SBI since 1987, succeeds Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, who is now DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer of SBI.

Ravindra Pandey, who earlier served as DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer, will now be SBI’s DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Prior to his elevation in May, Mishra was the Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI’s Hyderabad Circle.

Singh has been associated with SBI for nearly three decades. He has helmed roles across retail banking, credit, HR and international banking, including CEO of SBI's Frankfurt branch.

In his new role, Pandey will lead SBI’s entire IT ecosystem, including its core banking system (CBS), digital channels, as well as the bank's applications that are estimated to be more than 400.

"Pandey is working towards future-proofing SBI by implementing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, robotics, and blockchain," SBI said in a press statement to announce the rejig.

Pandey's experience of over three and a half decades includes roles in digital transformation, digital banking, payment solutions, retail, corporate and international banking, according to the SBI statement.

The country’s largest bank caters to around 89 million internet banking and 20 million mobile banking customers.

Its integrated digital and lifestyle platform, YONO (You Only Need One), has more than 37 million registered users, and clocks 9 million logins a day.

Accelerating its digital agenda, SBI reported nearly 2 million new accounts through YONO in the quarter ended March 2021. In digital lending, SBI disbursed pre-approved personal loan of around Rs 5,300 crore through YONO in the same quarter.