Cognizant acquires Hunter Technical Resources

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Hunter Technical Resources, a digital engineering and project management firm, in the US.

"This acquisition expands Cognizant's access to the highly-specialised expertise our clients require to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant.

Hunter Technical Resources is a staffing and recruiting firm that provides technology talent to companies of all sizes and industries. It helps source digital engineering talent for high-demand skills, like full stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture and data science.

Cognizant did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

This is its sixth acquisition by Cognizant in 2021. It recently acquired TQS Integration, a privately owned global industrial data and intelligence company based in Lismore, Ireland, to enhance its smart manufacturing offerings.

Cognizant does strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances to expand its talent, experience and capabilities in key digital areas, geographies or industries. It clocked nine acquisitions In 2020.

In January 2021, Cognizant acquired Servian, a data analytics consulting firm, and Linium, a cloud transformation consultancy company that specialises in the ServiceNow platform and solutions for smart digital enterprise workflows.

It also acquired Magenic Technologies to expand its software-product engineering footprint, adding 475 employees in the US across seven locations, and more than 350 employees in Manila, Philippines.

In June 2021, Cognizant acquired Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering R&D provider for connected, autonomous and electric vehicles.