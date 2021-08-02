Espresso: Glenmark inks deal for spray to treat COVID-19

Glenmark, SaNOtize ink agreement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development to exclusively make, market and distribute its nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) for COVID‐19 treatment in India and at least 10 other Asian markets.

SaNOtize’s clinical trials in March 2021 indicated that the nasal spray shortens the course of COVID-19 and reduces the severity of symptoms, according to a stock exchange filing by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark expects phase three of the clinical trial for NONS to be complete, and its commercial launch in India (under the brand name ‘FabiSpray’) before December 2021.

Infosys renews Select Portfolio deal

Infosys renewed its deal with loan servicing company Select Portfolio Servicing (SPS) to implement its infrastructure-as-a-service solution with Hitachi Vantara.

It will design, build, operate, and automate SPS’ private cloud infrastructure with on-demand flexibility and scalability. “Through this engagement, Infosys will offer SPS next-generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and application services for the next five years,” according to an Infosys press release.

Sun Pharma's all-round growth

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 9,871 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, 27 percent higher than the same period last year, and 14.3 percent higher sequentially.

It reported a profit of Rs 1,408.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 2,429.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said there was all-round growth across businesses in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. “We witnessed a strong Q1, driven by a combination of robust core business growth, low base and sale of COVID products,” he added

Nazara ups profit and revenue

Nazara Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.5 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2022, compared to a net loss of Rs 21.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its total income rose nearly 46 percent in the quarter ended June 2021 to Rs 136.1 crore over the same quarter a year ago. It was also 8.35 percent more than the previous quarter.

Nazara’s eSports segment contributed 41 percent to the quarterly revenue, compared to 29 percent a year ago. The largest revenue contributor (at 40 percent) continues to be gamified early learning, and telco subscriptions now account for 14 percent of Nazara’s revenues.

Route Mobile’s Q1 results

Route Mobile reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.3 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. It was 27.4 percent higher than the same quarter last year, but 3.2 percent lower than the net profit in the previous quarter.

Its total income of Rs 381.98 crore in the first quarter of FY 2022 rose 5.6 percent over the previous quarter and increased by 22.31 percent against the same quarter in the previous year.

Tata Tele takes Zoom to enterprises

Digital services provider Tata Teleservices will take Zoom’s communication platform to enterprises, the company said in a press release.

Tata Teleservices will offer a host of features like Live Video, streaming of video webinars for up to 50,000 viewers, include one click access, video, voice, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1,000 people on video from locations across the globe.