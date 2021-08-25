Espresso: Google, Apple under the scanner in South Korea

App store operators under the scanner

South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, and charging commissions up to 30 percent on in-app purchases, according to a Reuters report.

The South Korean parliament’s legislation and judiciary committee is expected to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, which is aimed at app store operators with dominant market positions.

If the bill goes through, it would be the first such curbs by a major economy on the Big Tech giants. The South Korean lawmakers have been pushing for this structure since middle of last year. Similarly, the European Union proposed the Digital Market Act last year.

UCAS renews Infosys contract

Infosys has signed a three-year contract with UCAS, an undergraduate admissions service in the United Kingdom (UK).

The two companies have had a partnership since 2015. But after a new tender process, the engagement will focus on delivery of customer service experiences through automation, innovation and efficiency. Originally, the partnership focused on a professional and stable platform that was used by students and their advisors.

Infosys will now provide digital services to enable UCAS to further develop its capabilities to connect learners with universities, awarding bodies, schools, and other organisations.

Its digital suite of systems will help UCAS to rapidly respond to the evolving UK higher education sector, Infosys said in a press statement.

South Indian Bank's revamp

Nucleus Software announced a deal with South Indian Bank to revamp its retail, and small and medium business (SMB) lending systems.

"With Nucleus Software’s expertise, we will be able to diversify the asset portfolio and increase penetration in retail lending in the most efficient manner," said Murali Ramakrishnan, CEO of South Indian Bank, which is headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala.

With the engagement, the bank can digitise its retail-lending process to enable services like digital on-boarding, and make data-driven decisions, said Nucleus Software in a press statement.

TikTok adds in-app shopping

TikTok and e-commerce platform Shopify are working together to add an in-app shopping feature, so that the customers can shop directly from TikTok.

The pilot tests for TikTok Shopping will begin in coming weeks, among a select group of Shopify merchants in the US, UK, and Canada, according to a statement from the short-video platform.

Both Facebook and Instagram already have shopping options. The Shopify feature would mark TikTok’s entry into social commerce.

“By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

Solar PV project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPRE) commissioned a 150 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Loharki, a village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The plant will generate more than 350 million units annually. It will reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year.

With the Loharki project, TPRE has taken parent company Tata Power's capacity to nearly 3 GW, which includes 2 GW of solar and 932 MW of wind.