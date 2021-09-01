Espresso: BharatPe, Axis Bank partner for POS business

BharatPe partners with Axis Bank for POS business

Axis Bank will be the acquiring bank for BharatPe’s POS business (BharatSwipe) to strengthen the acceptance of credit and debit card payments for BharatPe’s merchants using BharatSwipe.

The BharatSwipe business has scaled up rapidly, and contributes 20 percent to the payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company. BharatPe has an installed base of more than 1 lac POS machines across 16 cities in the country, and facilitates transactions of more than Rs 1,400 crore every month.

Former SBI Chairman joins HSBC Asia

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar has been appointed to the Board of HSBC (Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) as an Independent Non-executive Director.

Kumar’s depth and breadth of experience across India’s financial industry will be an invaluable addition to the Board of the Group’s flagship Asian entity as HSBC directs its focus towards the region, the bank said in a Linkedin post.

On August 27, Larsen & Toubro Infotech had announced that the former SBI Chairman has joined its board as Independent Director.

Tesla approved for Indian roads

Electric-vehicle giant Tesla’s Indian arm Tesla India Motors and Energy has received approval for four models from the Indian government.

The approval was published under the Homologation section on the Vahan Sewa platform. Homologation is the process through which the government decides which vehicles are roadworthy.

The Vahan Sewa platform did not mention the names of the models that have received approvals.

Digispice Tech partners with Tarya

Analytics and automation company Digispice Technologies’ subsidiary Spice Money has formed a joint venture with Tarya, Israel’s leading fintech player, to launch a community-led rural lend-tech platform.

Spice Money is a rural fintech company in India with over 7 lakh entrepreneurs offering cash deposit, cash withdrawals, Aadhar-enabled payments, insurance, and bank loans.

“There is a data and digital-led revolution in financial inclusion waiting to happen in India," said Dilip Modi, Founder of Spice Money. "Through our joint venture with Tarya, we are confident that we will play an integral role in this revolution in the interiors of our country.”

Apple acquires Primephonic

Apple announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service.

Primephonic will no longer be available for new subscribers, and will be taken offline from September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year, combining Primephonic’s classical user interface with more added features. The current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, the company said in a press release.

Stricter time limits for minor gamers in China

China, one of the largest game markets, has announced stricter time-limits for gamers aged below 18 years.

“For a period of time, minors’ overuse or indulgence in online games has become a prominent problem, which has a negative impact on normal life, learning and healthy growth,” said China’s National Press and Publication Administration in a statement.

According to the notice, all online game companies can only provide minors with one-hour online game services from 8 pm to 9 pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays. In addition, all online game users must use real and valid identity information to register for a game account.