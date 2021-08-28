TCS wins deal in South Africa

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a deal with Standard Bank Insurance, a short-term insurance business in South Africa, to transform its claims transformation system and offer personalised experiences to its customers.

The SaaS deployment will happen on AWS, and help the insurer harmonise more than 60 products across four claims administration platforms for faster and accurate claims processing, said TCS in a press statement on Friday.

Infosys opens new centre in Canada

Infosys will set up a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga to create 500 jobs in the region over the next three years, the company said in a press statement.

The IT company will train, up-skill and re-skill employees to build digital and IT talent, and further its business to support and accelerate the digital transformation of businesses in Canada.

Infosys said it will double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

Mahindras wins Indian Navy contract

Mahindra Defence Systems has won a contract worth Rs 1,349.95 crore to manufacture the Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of the Indian Navy.

IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. Mahindra Defence will supply 14 IADS systems for the Indian Navy warships, according to a stock exchange filing.

Mahindra Defence qualified by going through comprehensive testing by the Indian Ministry of Defence in actual operations at sea before being declared as a winner on commercial bid.

Microsoft warns its cloud customers

Microsoft warned thousands of its cloud-computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders may have the ability to read, change, or even delete their main databases, according to a Reuters report.

The vulnerability, identified in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database, was discovered by a research team at Wiz, a security company. Ami Luttwak, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Wiz, was previously Microsoft Cloud Security Group's CTO.

"We fixed this issue immediately to keep our customers safe and protected. We thank the security researchers for working under coordinated vulnerability disclosure," Microsoft told Reuters. In an mail to its customers, Microsoft said there is no indication that any external entities had access to the primary read-write key.

Apple relaxes norms for developers

Tech giant Apple said it will change its App Store regulations to allow developers to contact customers for payment options outside its iOS app to settle a class-action suit it faced from developers in the US.

After court approval, the new regulations will allow developers to expand the price they offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps. Apple has also established a $100 million fund to assist developers covered in the law suit.

The change will make it possible for developers to provide other payment options to users other than Apple's App Store, for which the iPhone-maker takes a 30 percent fee.

Netflix tests mobile gaming in Poland

Netflix has launched Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 mobile games in its Android App in Poland.

“Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3," tweeted the OTT giant. "It’s very, very early days, and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

During the second quarter earnings discussion on July 20, the company's management said it would focus on adding mobile games to its offerings. Netflix has been working with BonusXP, a game studio based in Texas, US. Stranger Things: 1984 is the first game from this partnership.