Espresso: Gateway Rail joins TradeLens logistics platform

GatewayRail joins TradeLens

GatewayRail, a rail-linked Inland Container Depots (ICD) company, has become the first rail operator in India to join TradeLens, a blockchain-underpinned digital logistics platform, developed by A.P. Moller-Maersk and IBM.

The association between GatewayRail and TradeLens is a major milestone in digitising India’s vast inland container logistics ecosystem with a significant impact on efficiency gained by exporters and importers.

TradeLens brings together data from the entire global supply chain ecosystem. This data allows TradeLens and its network partners to modernise manual and paper-based documents by replacing them with blockchain-enabled digital solutions. It also allows the network partners to provide their customers with deeper visibility into the entire journey for their cargo from origin to destination.

Wipro's new delivery centre in the US

Wipro will spend $3 million to transform a 70,000 square-feet facility in Sherwood, Arkansas, into a customer service centre.

It plans to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in Arkansas to service its global clients.

“These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology,” said Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas.

Optiemus Electronics partners with Wistron

Electronics manufacturer Optiemus has signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Wistron, a key supplier of Apple, to foray into mobile devices, IT hardware, and automotive - electric vehicle products.

Under the joint venture, Wistron will use Optiemus Electronics' factories in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the Indian OEM will get Taiwanese technology at an optimised cost. The companies have also planned a joint hub in India for Design Solutions Product Development, and smart manufacturing.

Optiemus has approval under Production Linked Incentive for both mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing, and plans to increase its investment to Rs 1,350 crore in the next five years, according to a stock exchange filing by the Indian company.

Allied Digital wins large auto deal

Allied Digital, an IT services management company, has won a six-year contract valued at $88 million (Rs 650 crore) to transform the IT operating model and infrastructure for a global automotive company.

"We are happy to win our largest deal from the US market," said Nitin Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Allied Digital, in a stock exchange filing. The contract will require Allied Digital to work through its subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Japan, China, Brazil, the UK, Singapore, Australia, and the European Union, according to the filing.

Google Cloud partners with SAP, Inchcape

Google Cloud announced a partnership with SAP and Inchcape that will involve the latter bringing its business-critical sales, marketing and operations systems, and data to the cloud.

Inchcape is a multi-brand automotive distributor in the United Kingdom (UK) that partners with major auto manufacturers in more than 36 countries.

The auto distributor relies on SAP for many aspects of its global business, from logistics to finance. The migration of its SAP systems will help transform the purchase and ownership of cars for millions of consumers worldwide, while automating and creating new efficiencies within Inchcape's operations.