RBL Bank reported a weak first quarter for the financial year 2021-22 with standalone net loss of Rs 4,595 crore, compared to net profits in the March 2021 and June 2020 quarters of Rs 753 crore and Rs 1,422 crore respectively.

The main cause of the private bank’s quarterly loss is the increased loan-loss provisioning at Rs 1,426 crore in the June quarter.

It was higher by 86 percent sequentially, compared to Rs 766 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, and 185 percent higher than the Rs 500-crore loan-loss provisioning in the quarter ended June 2020.

RBL Bank posted standalone income of more than Rs 2,720 in the June 2021 quarter, which included other income worth Rs 695 crore.

Against the Rs 2,654-crore income in March 2021, the latest quarter’s total income witnessed a sequential rise of 2.5 percent. The annual increase was over 4.9 percent compared to Rs 2,593 crore a year ago.

While it reported net interest income (NII) of Rs 970 crore, which was 7.1 percent higher than March quarter’s Rs 906 crore, it was 6.8 percent lower compared to Rs 1,041 in the June 2020 quarter.

“The effect of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on our asset quality was rather severe and different from the first wave, given the nature of our businesses, despite the planned counter-cyclicality in our business mix," said Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank, in an exchange filing.

RBL Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) jumped over 46 percent annually from Rs 1,992 crore in the June 2020 quarter to Rs 2,911 crore in the latest quarter. On a sequential basis the increase was over 11.87 percent from Rs 2,602 crore in March 2021.

The gross NPA ratio calculated as a percent of the bank's advances has inched up from 3.45 percent in June 2020 to 4.34 percent in March 2021, and stood at 4.99 percent in the latest quarter.

Similarly, RBL Bank’s net NPA ratio has increased from 1.65 percent in June 2020, to 2.12 percent in margin, and then declined marginally to 2.01 percent in the June 2021 quarter. In value terms, its net NPA has increased over 21.86 percent from Rs 933 crore in June 2020 to Rs 1,137 crore.

The rural impact was higher on the asset quality, according to a report from foreign broking firm CLSA. In their report dated August 3, CLSA analysts pointed out that while the retail segment contributed to 97 percent slippages, credit cards and micro-finance institutions recorded non-annualised slippages at 4 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The CLSA analysts expect similar elevated slippages in the second quarter of financial year 2021-22 as well. Slippages are expected to normalise in the second half of the current fiscal, they said.

“Economic activity and growth revival is now visible. Hence, we have decided to take a firm view and clear the decks for the future by taking accelerated, or more than adequate provisions, preparing the Bank to return to normalised levels of business, provisioning, growth and profitability,” Ahuja said.

Further, he highlighted that RBL Bank has set a clear road map for its ‘Transformation 2.0 journey’ encompassing a larger digital agenda, expansion of its branch footprint, and building out its secured retail assets business.

“We are confident that given our business traction and competitive strengths in certain businesses, this will reflect positively in our financial performance going forward,” Ahuja added.

On the digital front, RBL Bank reported a 133 percent annual growth in the value of transactions on channels like mobile banking and internet banking.

On a sequential basis, volume of commercial banking transactions grew 16 percent. The transactions volume in digital channels like bill pay, term deposits and sovereign gold bonds also shot up by 232 percent, compared to a year ago.

Its e-commerce and point of sale (POS) transactions in the first quarter of the current fiscal grew by 58 percent annually. On the Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) front, RBL Bank witnessed volumes increasing by 35 percent over March 2021.

Moving forward, RBL Bank's focus remains on its cards’ business, which is expected to have a near-term impact of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban on cards-service network provider, Mastercard.