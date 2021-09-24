Accenture crosses $50 billion in annual revenue

Accenture reported consolidated revenue of $50.5 billion for the financial year (FY) 2021 ending August 31, up 14 percent over previous year. It expects revenue to grow in the range of 12 to 15 percent next year.

Its consolidated net income was $5.9 billion for FY 2021, up 15.4 percent over the previous year.

North America contributed 47 percent to its FY 2021 revenue, growing almost 13 percent over the previous year. Accenture's growth markets clocked $10 billion in consolidated revenue, up 12.7 percent over the previous year.

LG acquires cybersecurity startup

LG Electronics will acquire Cybellum, an automotive cybersecurity startup that specialises in risk assessment.

It has taken a 64 percent stake in Cybellum for $140 million, and will infuse another $20 million before December 2021 for future equity. The investment will add to LG’s cybersecurity capabilities, and accelerate its efforts to become an Innovation Partner for Future Mobility, the company said in a press statement.

"With the number and type of cybersecurity threats on the rise and the global automobile industry transitioning to the connected car era, the need for better vehicle cybersecurity that meets international standards has never been greater, " LG said in the statement.

Over 1.5 crore I-T returns filed: Infosys

More than 1.5 crore taxpayers have so far filed their income tax (I-T) returns using the e-filing portal, said Infosys on Thursday. The company is the system integrator of the I-T Department project, which has faced delays and problems.

Over 3 crore people have logged into the portal and completed various transactions, as the company resolves issues that users are facing, Infosys said. The company "has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns," it added.

AstraZeneca to invest in VaxEquity

Global pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca will collaborate with VaxEquity to develop and sell 26 drugs using the startup's self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) therapeutics platform developed at Imperial College in London.

VaxEquity could receive up to $195 million and royalties in mid-single digits per programme if certain development, approval and sales-based milestones are met. AstraZeneca will also make an investment in VaxEquity to further the development of the saRNA platform, the company said in a statement.

saRNA medicines and vaccines use technology that is similar to that of mRNA, but with the added ability to self-amplify, thereby expressing proteins for longer, resulting in higher protein levels per dose level.

Airtel selects Tejas Networks

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has selected Tejas Networks to enhance its optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets, the company said.

Tejas will supply, install and support TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products, an optical transport platform for extending Airtel’s optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications, said Tejas in the press release.

“We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver world-class experience to our customers,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel.