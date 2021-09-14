Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a deal with NXP Semiconductors to implement its IT infrastructure and workplace services for its enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.

It will also accelerate the Netherlands-headquartered company’s cloud adoption, according to a press statement. TCS “will be a crucial partner in building our vision of an agile and lean IT environment that is essential to keep pace with our ever-growing drive to innovate," said Olli Hyyppa, CIO and Senior Vice President, NXP Semiconductors.

Infosys deepens Ausgrid relationship

Infosys and Microsoft entered into a multi-year partnership with Ausgrid, Australia's largest electricity distributor, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey.

This transformation programme will reduce the electricity distributor's cost of ownership, and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications, said Infosys in a press statement. Cloud adoption will allow Ausgrid to increase the agility, security and resilience in business operations.

Spicejet settles with CDB Aviation

Airline Spicejet told stock markets on Monday that it has reached a settlement with CDB Aviation, a major lessor of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft before the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, Spicejet said in the regulatory filing. In late August, it had reached a similar settlement with Avolon, another major lessor of the Max aircraft, to bring back the aircraft into service.

Spicejet did not lease these aircraft earlier this year as it was impacted by the travel restrictions during the first two COVID-19 waves.

Wipro preps VirtualBank for the cloud

IT firm Wipro has enabled VirtualBank’s adoption of cloud technology to power its application programming interface (API)-enabled offering, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

VirtualBank is part of First Horizon Bank (FHB) in the US, which it inherited as part of a merger with IBERIABANK in 2020. FHB's assets after the integration are estimated to be $87 billion.

For the engagement, Wipro worked with six other companies to streamline VirtualBank’s cloud migration, and support its fintech stack on a public cloud ecosystem. It developed the architecture for the solution, core configuration and accounting fund flows, and managed customer data migration and a quality assurance plan.

Redington acquires company in Turkey

Redington, an integrated supply chain solution provider, has wholly acquired Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dağıtım for $35 million in cash.

Brightstar Turkey's operations primarily comprise value-added distribution of leading brands of smartphones, devices, consumer electronics and accessories to telecom operators, according to a stock exchange filing by Redington.

Brightstar Turkey generated revenue of $342 million in calendar year 2020, declining for the second year in a row. The acquisition will be complete before December 2021, and is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from the Competition Board.

Anjali Bansal steps down from Apollo Tyres board

Anjali Bansal resigned as an Independent Director of Apollo Tyres, effective from September 13, confirming that there is no material reason for her resignation, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Bansal is also the founder of investment firm Avaana Capital. With her resignation, she will cease to be a member of Apollo Tyres' Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the board.