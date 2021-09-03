Espresso: NTT to expand global data-centre footprint

NTT to expand global data-centre footprint

Japanese technology services firm NTT will expand its global data-centre footprint by 20 percent in the next 18 months, taking the total floorspace to over 600,000 square metres (approximately 6.5 million square feet) in more than 20 countries and regions.

In India, the company plans to launch four new hyperscale data centre parks: two in Navi Mumbai, and one each in Chennai and Delhi. It will add about 133 MW of IT load and 50,000 square metres of floorspace to its existing data centre in Mumbai, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

NTT is also constructing a 'MIST' large-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia and India (Mumbai and Chennai).

Wipro partners with HERE Technologies

Wipro has partnered with location data and technology platform HERE Technologies to provide location-based services to customers across industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport, telecom and automotive.

Wipro and HERE will together develop customised solutions for Wipro’s enterprise customers looking for mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking, along with smart-metering and analytics and other solutions.

The collaboration “will open up further opportunities across different industries, providing customers with more relevant and customised solutions, leading to world-class user experiences,” said Jason Jameson, SVP and General Manager, APAC, HERE Technologies.

Ramco International partners with Draken

Aviation software provider Ramco International has partnered with American tactical fighter aircraft provider Draken International to help manage the latter’s global operations.

Ramco will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Draken. The scalable software platform will support the company’s rapid expansion plans, according to a press statement.

Ramco’s Defence and ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) compliant Aviation Software will offer Draken modules, covering maintenance, supply chain management, flight operations, safety and quality, to help in managing diverse training fleet and defence operations.

Equinix buys out GPX Global India

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has completed the acquisition of data centre provider GPX Global Systems' Indian operations.

As a part of $161 million all-cash deal, Equinix gets access to a fibre-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centres, the company said in a statement. Manoj Paul will lead Equinix India as Managing Director. Paul has two decades of experience in the industry with deep insights of the local data centre industry.

Sify partners with Colt Technology Services

Indian ICT solutions provider Sify Technologies will partner with Colt Technology Services to expand its services to Europe.

Colt Technology Services provides network and voice connectivity to businesses in Europe, Asia and the US, connecting more than 900 data centres. “This engagement combines Sify’s deep Oracle consulting experience with Colt’s European flexible networking services," said Justin Polley, Commercial Director, Sify Europe.

The combination enables Oracle Cloud adoption at a much faster pace, to extremely high standards and at a much lower cost, Polley said. “Furthermore, the unification of resources brings unrivalled expertise in migrating many other types of databases to the public cloud.”

Facebook introduces Fantasy Games

Facebook is rolling out Facebook Fantasy Games in the US and Canada on its Android and iOS app.

Players can create their own fantasy league and compete against friends and other fans. Daily sports prediction game Pick & Play Sports is the first game Facebook Fantasy Games launched in partnership with Whistle Sports.

“These games bring the social fun of traditional fantasy sports to simpler formats that are easy to play for people new to prediction games, while engaging enough for more seasoned players,” the company said in a statement.