Prativa Mohapatra to head Adobe's India operations

Prativa Mohapatra to head Adobe India

Adobe appointed Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President and Managing Director for Adobe India to lead the software company’s operations in India.

Mohapatra is the first woman to lead Adobe India’s operations. She will report to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific. She previously worked at IBM, and has worked in the technology industry for 25 years.

“Prativa’s passion for technology, and ability to build stellar teams, will take our India business to the next level of growth,” Tate said, in a press statement.

Avianca signs up TCS to modernise IT infra

Avianca, an airline in South America, has entered into a partnership with TCS, India's largest IT exporter, to modernise its IT infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

TCS will leverage its proprietary automation tools and accelerators to drive this transformation, reducing the time-to-market and delivering superior business outcomes. These include TCS Cloud Counsel, a digitised cloud candidature assessment toolset, and TCS Cloud Mason that helps organisations rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms.

South Indian Bank launches OneCard Credit Card

South Indian Bank has launched SIB-OneCard Credit Card in partnership with OneCard, a VISA credit card that is valid internationally.

The premium metal card has an app-based onboarding process, in line with the bank's vision of digital transformation. It can be controlled through the OneCard app.

“More tie-ups with fintech companies are in the anvil, and we are happy to associate with OneCard to launch a truly next-generation credit card," said Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank.

Capillary Technologies to buy out Persuade

Customer-engagement solution provider Capillary Technologies will acquire Minneapolis-based customer experience company Persuade, as it extends its presence in North America and strengthens its position as a global company.

This is the company’s first acquisition in the US, and fourth globally. Capillary said it will leverage Persuade’s digital capabilities and loyalty programmes to strengthen its expertise in new industries like airlines, automotive, and healthcare.

“Persuade’s founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space,” Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies, said in a statement.

Software content to grow manifold in auto

Semiconductors will account for more than 20 percent of the total premium vehicle bill of materials (BOM) by 2030, said Pat Gelsinger, in his first keynote since he became Intel CEO.

BOM is a list of the items in inventory like raw materials, assemblies, sub-assemblies, parts, and components, with the quantities of each required to produce goods.

This is a five-fold rise since 2019 when the BOM stood at 4 percent. To address rising demand, Intel plans to build new chip manufacturing facilities in Europe, and launch the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator to help foundry customers move automotive designs to advanced nodes.

Microsoft acquires Clipchamp

Tech giant Microsoft said it has acquired Clipchamp, a startup that helps create and edit videos in-browser, and allows users to share it across social networks.

Microsoft sees Clipchamp as a “natural fit” in its suite of productivity applications in Microsoft 365, it said in a blog post. The company will tap Clipchamp’s simplicity of a web app with its video-processing abilities that utilise traditional video-editing applications, and integrate it in Windows.

The deal will help Microsoft leverage the video-content economy, which it said has established a new type of ‘document’ for businesses to share ideas, learn new things and communicate with the team.