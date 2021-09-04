Reliance acquires Strand Life Sciences

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired Strand Life Sciences for an initial cost of Rs 393 crore.

The company expects to invest another Rs 160 crore by March 2023, and its total investment will translate into 80.3 percent of Strand Life Sciences. Strand is a bioinformatics company that develops software and services for research in life sciences.

“The investment is part of the group's digital health initiatives to foster affordable access to world-class technology and innovation-led healthcare ecosystem in India,” according to a stock exchange filing from Reliance Industries.

In a separate deal, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has taken sole control of Just Dial, in which it has a 40.98-percent stake.

HDFC Life buys out Exide Life

HDFC Life Insurance has acquired Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd in a cash and stock deal, with which it can tap into Exide Life's customers and presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in South India.

HDFC Life will pay Rs 6,687 crore to battery-maker Exide Industries, the parent company of Exide Life, for a 100 percent stake, the company said in an exchange filing. Exide Life will be merged into HDFC Life.

The deal will accelerate private insurance company HDFC Life’s growth and increase distribution channels with more products and service touch-points for employees and customers.

A network for information collateral

Eight of India’s major banks—State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank—have joined the Account Aggregator (AA) network.

AA enables banks to have secure digital access to personal data before granting credit. So, instead of physical collateral from borrowers, banks on AA can lend against 'information collateral' — or data on future income of the borrower.

“In conjunction with other platforms like the Unified Payment Interface, Account Aggregator creates in India the most cutting edge digital financial infrastructure in the world," said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India in a press release. "It is encouraging to observe that more entities are seeing value in this initiative for furthering financial inclusion and cultivating innovation in financial services."

Four banks are already live with data accessible for consumers via Account Aggregators, while the rest are yet to join them. The AA ecosystem also has four NBFC-AAs with operational licenses (Finvu, OneMoney, CAMS Finserv, NESL), three more have received in-principle approval (PhonePe, Perfios, Yodlee), and many more are in different stages of application.

Ireland commission fines WhatsApp

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) imposed a fine of €225 million on WhatsApp on September 2.

The DPC’s investigation began in December 2018, and examined if WhatsApp has discharged its GDPR transparency obligations with regards to the provision of information, and its transparency to both users and non-users of WhatsApp’s service.

This included information provided to data subjects about the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies. In addition to the administrative fine, the DPC has also ordered WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions.

Amazon to roll out TV in the US

Amazon.com will launch its brand of televisions in the United States (US) as early as October, Reuters reported on Friday. The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report added.

Lab126 is Amazon’s research and development and computer hardware company, which developed the Amazon Kindle. The TV will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, and is currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, a Chinese consumer electronics company.

Maruti Suzuki recalls 181,754 vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India is set to recall petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. This is to inspect for a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. The replacement of the affected part will begin from the first week of November 2021. Until then, the company has requested customers to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical and electronic parts of vehicles.

Board director steps down from Sun Pharma

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman and Co-founder of Samvardhana Motherson Group, has stepped down as Independent Director from the board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, with effect from September 1. He had been appointed on the board in 2017.

“Mr. Sehgal has stated in his resignation letter that the resignation is purely because of his personal reasons and other preoccupations only and confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation,” said Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, in a stock exchange filing.