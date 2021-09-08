Zoho takes 25 percent stake in MRI-tech startup Voxelgrids

Zoho invests in MRI-tech startup

Zoho Corp has invested Rs 35 crore in Voxelgrids, a Bangalore-based startup that builds magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. Through this investment, Zoho has a 25 percent stake in the startup.

Voxelgrids manufactures 1.5Tesla MRI scanners that are lightweight, mobile, and easy to install, operate and maintain even in remote locations such as small villages. The equipment also includes a proprietary software package for imaging purposes.

“One of the pressing concerns for the Indian economy today is the lack of indigenous industrial know-how and manufacturing capabilities," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp. "A healthy DeepTech ecosystem is vital to solving this issue and driving structural economic change. We hope that Voxelgrids’s success brings in more support for DeepTech products made in India.”

India likely to invest in Arctic LNG 2

Petronet LNG, owned by the Indian government, and ONGC Videsh are in talks to buy a stake in Russia’s planned liquefied-gas project Arctic LNG 2, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The two energy companies are said to be looking to acquire a joint 9.9 percent stake in the Russian natural gas producer Novatek PJSC, as India looks to invest in cleaner fuel, Bloomberg said, citing a member of the Indian energy delegation in Moscow who requested anonymity.

Tata Communications partners with TM

Tata Communications and Malaysia’s national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) have partnered to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region, and open access to global enterprises.

Tata Communications will expand its IP transit service coverage, an internet connectivity service to access the internet and use TM’s data centre, connectivity and network infrastructure in Malaysia to provide access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol network.

Birlasoft partners with Freshworks

Birlasoft has partnered with software company Freshworks to provide new age digital transformation solutions to help enterprises provide enhanced customer experience management services.

Birlasoft wants to bring digital-first solutions to improve the end-user experience. Freshworks focuses on delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. The start-up was founded in India but moved to Silicon Valley, and has recently filed for an IPO.

L&T wins water effluent treatment contract

L&T Construction won a contract valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore for its water effluent treatment business in India The company implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission as per the deal with a state-utility organisation.

It will also implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages, the company said in a stock exchange filing.