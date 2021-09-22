RattanIndia Group diversifies to new age businesses

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has appointed Peeyush Kumar as the head of its drone business.

Kumar has previously worked as CEO of Pixella, a drones company that focuses on AI and robotics, and has around 27 years in the hi-tech industry with multinational companies.

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) is RattanIndia group's new age growth venture, which has already forayed in the electric vehicle industry. In April, REL made a strategic investment of its funds into Revolt Intellicorp, an electric mobility company promoted by Rahul Sharma

It has acquired equity shares equivalent to 33.3 percent and share warrants when converted into equity shares will result in REL having a 43 percent stake in Revolt. In August, REL announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to start its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone, business.

"RattanIndia is looking to diversify, and build new age businesses as the core for next-gen growth," Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, told EnterpriseStory.

"The group has forayed in the drones business, as it sees tremendous potential in this sector. The timing is right. The sector is now a priority sector for the Government of India with an aim to make India a global hub for drone manufacturing by 2030," she added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) recently announced liberalised and updated the Drone Rules 2021, which has made it easier for companies to carry out drone operations. The government also recently announced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the drone industry to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities.

The PLI Scheme for drones will bring fresh investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in three years, and incremental production of more than Rs 1,500 crore, the government said in a public filing.

With the drone business, RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to unlock the potential of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in areas such as vital medical deliveries, agriculture, surveillance, mapping and aerial cinematography.

It will soon start a manufacturing centre for drones while also exploring partnerships across different applications and use cases in each segment, said Anjali Rattan. The company is in talks with existing drone companies that specialise in mapping, she added.

In August, RattanIndia announced a strategic investment in Matternet, a US-based urban drone logistics platform. The venture has operations across many countries worldwide, and was among the first companies to do drone delivery for COVID-19 vaccines in the US.

"This company is into drones manufacturing and pharma-logistics for many years. They have been doing deliveries in many countries for years. So rather than spending another eight years in India, it's better to partner with a company and get all the technology and software here quickly," Rattan said of REL's partnership with Matternet.

"The technology Matternet has acquired is very unique and still unavailable in India," she added. The subsidiary is looking to manufacture heavy duty micro drones similar to the ones Matternet is producing in the US, Rattan told EnterpriseStory.

These drones can deliver items up to 2 kilograms with precision over fixed routes over distances of 20 kms in a few minutes. These flights are Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), which means the height at which they fly makes them invisible to the human eye.

Since they are heavy, sourcing these drones from abroad would be a problem.

This partnership is lucrative for Matternet, as it gives them access to production unit in India that would lower their cost of production.

Matternet currently provides its platform-as-a-service to companies in the fields of healthcare and logistics. The company’s drones have flown more than 13,000 commercial revenue trips in the US and Switzerland.

“The precision of Matternet’s drone technology will prove to be extremely useful in developing countries like India, which have large urban agglomeration and ultra-high population density and congestion, making healthcare and ecommerce delivery by road time consuming and unreliable,” the company said in a statement in August.