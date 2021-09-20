SpaceX's first all-civilian capsule returns home safely

SpaceX's first all-civilian capsule splashed down on Earth in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

After three days of orbiting Earth, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew – the world’s first civilian mission to orbit – safely splashed down off the coast of Florida at 7:06 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, completing their first multi-day low Earth orbit mission, said the company on its YouTube channel.

The Inspiration4 team and Dragon were launched on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre. This marks the debut flight of Elon Musk’s new space tourism business. The team was welcomed by the SpaceX team, and quickly brought on board the recovery vessel.

Android OS on CCI radar

Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India to illegally hurt competitors, according to news agency Reuters that quoted a Competition Commission of India (CCI) report.

Google had reduced "the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android," stated India's anti-trust authority in a 750-page report.

Alphabet-owned Google said it is working with the CCI to show how it has led to more competition and innovation, not less, Reuters reported.

Mastercard on sustainability cloud

Accenture and Salesforce are enhancing Mastercard’s ability to measure and analyse carbon emissions across its value chain.

By using Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, Mastercard gains insights around the emissions of its suppliers, helping it to work with organisations in its partner network to take meaningful climate action, said Accenture in a press statement on Friday.

HCL Tech partners with Finastra

HCL Technologies expanded its partnership with financial software company Finastra to digitise the financial services ecosystem across South Korea and Taiwan. The Indian IT company will help Finastra to deploy its cash management and trading solution.

“This partnership will help HCL further accelerate its strategic presence in South Korea and Taiwan,” said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies, in a press statement. The company has been expanding its presence in the region with new appointments and partnerships.

Subex’s new patent detects fraud faster

Telecom analytics solution-provider Subex’s new patent will allow telecom operators and subscribers to take actions proactively and prevent fraud faster and accurately by arresting it at the source.

Subex announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company’s patent application no 11108914. This patent would also help telcos to identify new monetisation opportunities.

“This patent gives us the ability to reach that edge, and thereby enhances the capabilities and effectiveness of our Business Assurance and Fraud Management product set,” said Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Subex.

GoI gives drones another boost

The Union Government has approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturers of drones and drone components.

The PLI Scheme for drones is expected to bring in fresh investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in three years, and incremental production of over Rs 1,500 crore, the government said in a public filing. It will lead to an addition of around 10,000 jobs.

The government's budgetary outlay for the automotive and drone industries is Rs 26,058 crore.

Welspun to increase capacity

Textile manufacturer Welspun India said it will invest Rs 656.6 crore over the next two years to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

The company expects the expansion to help generate an annual revenue of Rs 1,207 crore from the second year of operation, it added.

Welspun Indua will raise its towel-manufacturing capacity by 20 percent across 40 looms, it said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Kotak Mahindra acquires VW vehicle financing portfolio

Kotak Mahindra Group will acquire the vehicle-financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Finance. This will give it access to more than 30,000 customers of the Volkswagen (VW) Group's captive financing arm in India, who owe it Rs 1,340 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Prime will acquire the passenger cars and two-wheelers portfolio, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire the commercial vehicles portfolio, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The group has also acquired the non-performing assets of the VW captive financing arm in India.

The deal strengthens “Kotak’s vehicle financing loan portfolio and expands our market share,” said D Kannan, Group President - Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.