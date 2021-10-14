Accenture acquires analytics and AI firm BRIDGEi2i

Accenture will acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm in Bengaluru, the company said in a recent press statement.

Founded in 2011, BRIDGEi2i specialises in data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across industries by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting services. Its 800 employees will join Accenture's applied intelligence practice.

Unity Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod

The Reserve Bank of India has given the consortium of Centrum Financial Services and Resilient Innovations, which runs fintech company BharatPe, the licence to start 'Unity Small Finance Bank'.

Centrum’s MSME and micro-finance businesses will be merged into Unity Small Finance Bank, Centrum said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Its proposed business model is to use open architecture to deliver a seamless digital experience for all stakeholders.

Happiest Minds partners with Tech4TH

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has entered into a partnership with Tech4TH Solutions, a company that provides digital services to enterprises in the travel and hospitality industry.

“Our deep digital technology-led offerings coupled with Tech4TH’s strong consulting and industry focus will help enterprises in travel and hospitality to drive their customer experience, employee engagement and operational excellence initiatives,” said Happiest Minds Technologies in a stock-exchange filing.

HERE's advanced mobility analytics

HERE Technologies has announced the launch of HERE Probe Data, a service to better understand how road users and vehicles move across the transportation network. It will be available in more than 30 countries.

HERE Probe Data comprises billions of GPS data points from vehicles on the road that HERE Technologies gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers. Each data point includes information about date, latitude and longitude, direction and speed.

To protect privacy, the data from each vehicle is artificially broken to avoid linking to individuals, trip origins, or destinations. HERE Probe Data's use-cases include improved traffic management and congestion planning based on micro-level traffic analysis.

Tata Power Solar win Rs 538-crore project

Tata Power Solar will build 100 megawatt (MW) of distributed ground mounted solar projects for the Indian government's Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) for Rs 538 crore.

The EESL project will be carried out in Maharashtra. Tata Power Solar will be responsible for engineering,

design, supply, construction, erection, testing of the projects, which are to be commissioned for 12 months, Tata Power said in a stock-exchange filing.

The deal brings Tata Power's utility scale EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) orders to a capacity of 4 gigawatt (GW) with a value of Rs 9,264 crore.

Stay Updated Stay On Top Of The Latest Innovations In The Digitization Of India Inc. Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

IBM partners with Raytheon Technologies

IBM has entered into a partnership with Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defence conglomerate, to develop advanced AI, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defence and intelligence industries, including the US government.

AI and quantum technologies give aerospace and government enterprises the ability to design systems faster, better secure their communications networks, and improve decision-making processes.

The companies will jointly research and develop advanced cryptographic technologies that lie at the heart of some of the toughest problems faced by the aerospace industry and government agencies, IBM said in a press statement.

IndusInd to collect direct and indirect taxes

IndusInd Bank has been authorised by the RBI for collection of direct and indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

IndusInd Bank customers will be able to pay their direct and indirect taxes through its net-banking platform 'Indusnet' and its mobile banking application 'IndusMobile'. “Backed by our best-in-class technology channels, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to our partner stakeholders, in their effort to widen the tax-collection network,” said Soumitra Sen, Head - Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank.