Enterprises are adopting a "cloud smart" strategy in the second phase of their digital transformation, said Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, a virtualisation and cloud-computing software company.

VMware, which clocked $11.8 billion in 2020-21 revenue, saw a decline in its on-premise licence sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its cloud management products help enterprises extend their private cloud to the public cloud, and run, manage, secure and connect all their applications across clouds and devices.

While its licence revenue dropped 5 percent over the previous year to $3 billion, VMware's 'subscription and SaaS' revenue grew 38 percent to $2.6 billion in the same period.

"Enterprises are in the second phase of their digital transformation journey," he noted, citing big shifts necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the first phase, enterprises used the cloud to build consumer applications, and deliver those offerings. Based on that, companies are looking to modernise the right applications on the right cloud based on technical and business factors," he said.

In the next stage of their digital transformation, enterprises are looking at how the new applications will interact with the physical world. "They are revamping their edge architecture to build applications that support their new initiatives to blend the physical world with the digital world," Raghuram said.

For instance, large retailers are building out cashier-less stores that require a lot of computing horsepower to process camera footage and AI-inferencing what is happening at stores. "This is a big driver for edge-native applications," he reiterated.

VMware is seeing similar trends in manufacturing shop-floors, package-scanning in transportation, as well as innovations in logistics and supply chain customers.

Raghuram also said that a majority of employees in most companies that VMware are likely to work from home even as the pandemic recedes. "So, securing and managing users and devices, (and) connecting in from home networks is the next great challenge," he asserted. "The best place to do it is from the edge of the network."

"This is giving rise to a whole new set of innovations in the security space, and the rise of the remote workforce is a business driver to deliver value at the edge," he added.

VMware's upshot: global enterprises are selecting deployment locations closer to the point of need, and using a multi-cloud strategy from public clouds to private clouds to the edge.

On Day 1 of VMworld 2021, Raghuram also delved on Project Arctic in the context of vSphere, its virtualisation platform to turn data centres into computing infrastructures that include CPU, storage, and networking resources.

Stay Updated Stay On Top Of The Latest Innovations In The Digitization Of India Inc. Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Project Arctic caters to companies that want seamless capacity expansion for their on-premise vSphere, he said. "We are breaking the capacity boundary of an individual data-centre or a physical cluster because every vSphere will be able to able to seamlessly expand into the cloud," Raghuram added.