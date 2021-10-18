Foxconn subsidiary opens R&D centre in Chennai

Foxconn Technology Group Company subsidiary Bharat FIH, formerly known as Rising Stars Mobile India, has opened a research and development centre at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.

This R&D Centre will offer end-to-end services to customers, including product design, tooling and moulding, global sourcing and manufacturing services for smart phones, and other products and services in the electronics segment.

“There is a clear market need for innovative technologies and products with quick turnaround times in the ever-changing electronics segment,” said Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director, Bharat FIH. “Our India R&D will capitalise on our manufacturing strengths, and collaborate with our global teams under the Foxconn Technology Group in product design, cost optimisation, customer experience, sourcing, tooling and manufacturing,” he added.

Facebook reports lower hate-speech prevalence

Prevalence of hate speech on social network Facebook has dipped by about 0.05 percent of content viewed, or about five per every 10,000 views, according to its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report.

The prevalence is down by almost 50 percent in the past three quarters, Facebook said, adding that 'prevalence' is its measure for internal work. Facebook uses technology to flag content for more review, and it has a high threshold for automatically removing content, said Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity, Facebook, in a statement.

“Data pulled from leaked documents is being used to create a narrative that the technology we use to fight hate speech is inadequate, and that we deliberately misrepresent our progress. This is not true,” he added.

Reliance buys stake in fashion-designer's brand

Reliance Brands will take a 40 percent stake in leading Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles, according to a statement from the company.

The two companies are partnering to build brand 'Manish Malhotra' into a "global couture powerhouse", Reliance Brands said in an Instagram post. Reliance will work with the brand to give it a strong technology backbone.

Netflix fires employee over leaked information

Netflix fired an employee whose termination was on suspicion of leaking confidential financial information about the controversial Dave Chappelle stand-up comedy special, The Closer, to Bloomberg News, reported The Verge on Friday. The employee had also led the company’s trans employee resource group, and planned a walkout on October 20.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially-sensitive information outside the company,” Netflix said. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

Earlier this month, when Netflix was preparing to release The Closer, its employees raised concerns about potentially harmful anti-trans jokes in the show. When the company released the special, it was criticised by trans activists for being transphobic.

WhatsApp to roll out encryption for backups

Facebook on Thursday said it will make an extra, optional layer of security available to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption.

The user can secure their end-to-end encrypted backup with either a password of choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only they would know. “Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service-provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it,” the company said in a statement.

This feature will be rolled out slowly to those with the latest version of WhatsApp.

Dell launches telecom software in India

Dell Technologies launched new telecom software, solutions and services for communication service-providers to speed up their cloud-native network deployments, according to news wire IANS.

"Network workloads will become increasingly more demanding and complex, from the core to the edge, across all segments," said Saurabh Tewari, Director and Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies India.

"Our Bare Metal Orchestration platforms will provide customers an agile and cost-effective way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure, across diverse and challenging landscapes," Tewari said. "These are exciting times, as we take part in the reinvention of the 5G landscape in India, with our customers.