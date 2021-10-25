ICICI Bank's Q2 profit grows 19 percent sequentially

ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5,510.95 crore in the second quarter of FY 2022, up by 19 percent sequentially and nearly 30 percent higher than a year ago.

Its net interest income rose by nearly 7 percent to Rs 11,689.74 crore in the September 2021 quarter—and was 25 percent higher than a year ago.

About 32 percent of ICICI Bank’s mortgage sanctions and 40 percent of its personal loan disbursements, by volume, were end-to-end digital in the first half for fiscal year (FY) 2022, said Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, on Saturday.

Apollo Tyres brings Vredestein to India

Apollo Tyres unveiled premium European brand Vredestein in India to strengthen its product offerings for the domestic market, the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Saturday.

The tyres will be manufactured in India to cater to the premium and luxury segment in the passenger cars and two-wheeler segments.

“The import restrictions on tyres imposed by the Indian government recently had made a strong business case for us to bring in Vredestein brand of tyres into India for high-end cars and motorcycles," said Satish Sharma, President - Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Apollo Tyres.

HGS to boost hiring in Northern Ireland

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) will employ as many as 560 people in Northern Ireland, the business process management firm said in a stock-exchange filing on Saturday.

"The area has a high volume of very talented candidates, and offers a strong infrastructure, one which we are proud to be supporting,” said Adam Foster, CEO of HGS United Kingdom.

The facility will offer diverse roles across customer service and support. Employees will be able to take advantage of HGS’s innovative and flexible Work@Home model, the company said in the exchange filing.

Microsoft's about turn on code-editing feature

Microsoft is reversing its decision to remove Hot Reload, a key code-editing capability, from its upcoming .NET 6 release.

Last week, Microsoft had announced its would add the feature to Visual Studio 2022, a paid product that is limited to Windows. This infuriated the open source community, which led Microsoft to reverse its decision.

The code-editing capability allows developers to modify source code while an app is running, and immediately see the results.

Apple allows developers to contact customers

Apple has introduced a new set of App Store Guidelines with three key changes. The first new guideline allows developers to request basic contact information, such as name and email address, as long as the request is optional for users, and does not prevent them from using the app.

The company has deleted the guideline it had previously announced that prohibited developers from communicating with customers about other payment methods available outside their app.

The last guideline talks about how developers can use a new App Store feature, called in-app events, which rolls out next week.